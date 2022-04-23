WAUKESHA
Charles William Hill
Feb 17, 1933 — April 15, 2022
Charles William Hill, 89, was called to Heaven and died on Friday, April 15, 2022.
Charlie is at peace now as he is reunited with his wife of 64 years, Barbara. He was a devoted dad to Steve and Lori, Sheryl and Keith, and Sarah and Bob, loving “Grampy” to Stephen, Matty and Coley, Nick and Kena, Jackie and Jereme, Jon and Ally, Mikey and Hope, Steph and Darrin, and Anna, and proud “Grandpa Grandpa” of Max, Maya, and Brody, Emi, Liam, and Eva, Allie and Ryan, Charlie, Tommy, Maddie, Hank, and Teddy, and Calvin plus two more “greats” on the way.
Besides his children, grandchildren, and greatgrandchildren, Charlie is survived by sister, Margaret “Peggy,” sister-in-law Karen Lee, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, parents Neal and Mildred Hill, mother-in-law and father-in-law Martin and Eleanor Roth, sister Dorothy Frutiger and husband Dick, brother-in-law Dick Simons, brother-in-law John Roth and wife Bonnie, brother-in-law Sam Roth and wife Romelle, brother-in-law Paul Roth, sister-in-law Rosemary Hadrath and husband Sterling “Bud,” brother-in-law Martin Roth and wife Ardis, and brother-in-law Charlie Roth.
Charlie was born in Whitewater on February 17, 1933, where he attended and graduated from Whitewater High School. At age 17, Charlie enlisted in the United States Marine Corp, went to Boot Camp at Parris Island, South Carolina, and became a member of ANGLICO (Air & Naval Gunfire Liaison Company) 1st Marine Division.
He spent 17 months and 19 days in Korea. After the war, Dad was stationed in Chicago as a recruiter. In October of 2014, Charlie was able to travel to Washington, D.C. on the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight, along with Sheryl as his guardian. It was a great event in Dad's life.
Moving back to Whitewater after his time in the Marines, Charlie attended U.W.-Whitewater. Dad played on the undefeated “Quaker” football team his freshman year. As the Quakers became the Warhawks, Dad remained a great supporter of Whitewater athletics. The Hills and their many friends had a tailgate party on Homecoming before the UWW football games for many years.
Through the years Charlie had a variety of jobs, most were in the construction field. He was a salesman, construction manager, and business owner of Klein Supply Sales & Service.
Charlie and Barb bought an old farm in the Town of Genesee that they worked hard remodeling. Dad and Mom also maintained a huge garden for many years. They both worked together to make canned tomatoes, pickles, and more. Dad and Mom purchased a cottage in Lakewood that they remodeled and rebuilt extensively to fit their growing family. Charlie enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, and driving the pontoon with family to see the loons, the eagles, and a great variety of birds and other wildlife in the Nicolet Forest.
If you met Charlie Hill, then you knew of his great sense of humor and quick wit. Dad was rarely at a loss for words and enjoyed telling jokes and limericks until the end. He sure enjoyed his perfect whiskey manhattans also!
Our family would like to thank the staff at St. Vincent Hospital and Unity Hospice in Green Bay for the wonderful care given to Charlie in his last days. A thank you also goes to DaVita Dialysis Center in Waukesha as well as Summit Woods Senior Housing for the loving attention given to Dad.
We will have a service to honor Dad at the Wales-Genesee Lions Club Hall in Genesee Depot, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. Following the service, we will celebrate the lives of both Charlie and Barb Hill at the Lions Club Hall. All are welcome to join us. Charlie's burial will take place at a later date in Mauston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Charlie’s memory are appreciated to the family to be designated to the Honor Flight Program and other charities.