Charlotte (Laabs) Bach
July 14, 1944 - June 26, 2022
Charlotte passed away at AngelsGrace Hospice after a short, hard-fought battle against cancer. She was the beloved wife of Richard for 55 1/2 years. Loving mother of Lori (Brad) Schlei and Daniel. Charlotte was very proud of and loved her grandsons Christopher (Kourtney) Schlei and Nicholas (Brittany Galloway). She will be watching over her special sweetheart, great-granddaughter Teagan.
Charlotte will also be missed by her sister Peggy (Dennis) Streich of Ixonia and brothers Allen (Sharon) Laabs of Texas and RC (Judy) Laabs of Tennessee. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Charlotte will keep an eye on her special goddaughters, Debbie Meredith and Gena Friend.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Frieda (Post), and sister Alberta Counsell.
Charlotte was born and raised in a cottage on Okauchee Lake and spent her childhood having fun on the lake with her family and very good friends. She shared her love of the lake with her own children spending many weekends there with the whole family.
Rick and Charlotte got married when he returned from Vietnam in 1967. They had to immediately move to Iowa to finish his time in the service. Iowa was far away from her family, but she made the move with confidence. She got a job and a dog and made the best of it. After a few years she found herself a law enforcement wife and she handled that with strength and patience. Over the years she would grow to be the matriarch of a whole family of law enforcement including her son-in-law and twin grandsons. She was always very proud of each and every one of them.
After being a stay-at-home mom for many years, Charlotte went to college and got a degree in computer programming. Once again, going out of her comfort zone, she traveled to downtown Milwaukee to work at CIMA/AEM. She enjoyed a long, happy career there for 25 years, making many good friends along the way.
During her retirement she enjoyed traveling with Rick to many different places to visit friends and family. Rick and Charlotte enjoyed many rides and car shows in their classic car. They created a whole new family with their car friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Charlotte’s birthday, Thursday, July 14, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. noon, with a eulogy at 11:30 a.m., at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha. Casual attire is encouraged, as if you were joining her at the lake.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc or a charity of your choice.
Charlotte’s family would like to thank all the staff at AngelsGrace for the wonderful care they gave to not only Charlotte, but the whole family.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary, leave condolences or receive directions.