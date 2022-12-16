STEPHENSON, MI
Charlotte Riffler
Sept. 11, 1939 - Dec. 2, 2022
Charlotte “Char” Riffler (Bohn), age 83 years old of Stephenson, MI, formerly of Waukesha, passed away on December 2, 2022, at the Pinecrest Medical Care Facility in Powers, MI.
She was born on September 11, 1939, to Edith (Anderson) and Earl Butler.
She was the wife of the late Walter Riffler; loving mother of Debra (Ken) Buchs, Laura (Robert H.) Dvorak, Diana; grandmother to David (Bethany) Brown, Michelle De Valk, Ryan Toman, Jessica Toman, Lorenzo Conigliaro, Christopher Conigliaro and many other step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Charlotte’s first venture was with her then-husband Richard “Dick” Bohn running Dick’s Sports Bar together in Okauchee. She then spent a lot of time cooking for the monks at the Cistercian Monestary on the Spring Bank on Oconomowoc Lake. Charlotte retired from LindenGrove, Waukesha, as a nutrition assistant. After retiring she loved to crochet, especially dolls.
She also loved to cheer on the Green Bay Packers, go to movies, play bingo and watch game shows.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her loving sister, Dorothy Ostrowski and her parents.
A memorial gathering will be held January 3, 2023, at the Northwest Chapel in the Family Center at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005. Time of visitation will be at 10:00. Service and burial to follow. A luncheon will be provided at the Northwest Chapel Family Center following the burial. All welcome to join Charlotte’s celebration.
Cremation services provided by Hansen Onion Martell in Marinette.