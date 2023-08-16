HARTLAND
Cheryl A. Ackley
July 13, 1957 - Aug. 10, 2023
Cheryl A. Ackley, 66, of Hartland, Wisconsin, passed away August 10, 2023, peacefully at home from her battle with cancer.
She was the daughter of Raymond and Carmela Ackley Jr. She was born on July 13, 1957, in Cudahy, Wisconsin. Cheryl graduated high school in 1975 and had worked briefly for a couple of companies before finding her final home working at DCI marketing, which she worked at for 28 years before retiring.
Cheryl was a very loving and caring sister as well as a friend to everyone she met. Cheryl was a social type of person who enjoyed her nights out with her sister Carol drinking while shooting darts while playing on dart leagues.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Carmela Ackley Jr., sister Ruthann and other relatives. She is survived by her 2 sisters, Mary and Carol Ackley of Hartland, Wisconsin; her brothers Richard Ackley of Barstow, California, Greg (Kim) Ackley of Cummings, Georgia, and Dave Ackley of Hartland, Wisconsin; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church, 313 Circle Drive, Hartland, Wisconsin, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. Following the mass there will be a procession to St. Charles Catholic Church Cemetery with luncheon to follow at Hartland Legion Post.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the family, the American Cancer Society, or ProHealth Hospice would be appreciated.