Cheryl Lynn Kiedrowski
Feb. 26, 1955 - Aug. 16, 2023
Cheryl Lynn Kiedrowski, age 68, passed away peacefully at home on August 16, 2023. Cheryl was born in Milwaukee to Robert and Natalyne (Nee Boser) on February 26, 1955.
Cheryl is survived by her siblings, Robert (Cindy), Sandra Gilpin, Christine (Mark) Hurd, Robin (Joe) Pierce and Charlene Mattert; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, family and friends.
Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Laurian Miller and Jeannine; brother-in-law, George Gilpin; nieces, LuVetric Kiedrowski and Carolyn Buss.
Cheryl loved hanging out with her family and getting them in trouble. She enjoyed sitting outside and playing kickball with all her nieces and nephews. She was an avid Wisconsin sports fan, watching Nascar and doing her word search puzzles.
A visitation will take place on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (NEW LOCATION: 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, WI 53066) from 3:00pm-5:00pm with a service to follow. Fr. Mike Strachota will be presiding.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.