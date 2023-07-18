WAUKESHA
Chris Hierl
July 16, 1950 - July 14, 2023
We are so sad to announce the passing of Chris Hierl of Waukesha. She died at age 72 on July 14, 2023, just two days before her birthday. Chris passed away at AngelsGrace Hospice surrounded by her loved ones after a battle with cancer.
Chris was born on July 16, 1950, to Henry and Bernice Hartung. In her life, her one great passion was her business of almost 30 years, Toon City Bar in Waukesha. She was everyone’s friend and always there to help anyone. She will be greatly missed for her sense of humor, her love of cartoons, and her amazing T-shirt and matching earring collection.
She is survived by David Hierl; their adult children, Janet, Russ and Rich; grandchildren Krystal, Alex, Eric, Dan and Isabella; and great-grandchildren Cedar and Hazel.
The funeral will be a private ceremony with only close family/friends present.