Christine Lee ‘Chris’ Blask
April 1, 1948 — Oct. 5, 2022
Christine Lee “Chris” Blask, age 74, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of October 5, 2022, at Pro-Health AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. Chris was born in Prairie du Chien on April 1, 1948, to Andrew and Leone Dirnbauer.
Chris was united in marriage to Daniel Blask on August 9, 1968. Having just met that summer, Chris and Dan knew it was meant to be immediately! They eloped and were married in the chapel at Ascension Lutheran Church in Milwaukee and spent their honeymoon in Niagara Falls. Chris is most grateful for over 54 years with her best friend. They settled initially in Milwaukee, then moved to Waukesha where they raised their family, and finally to the Pewaukee/Delafield area in retirement. Chris loved the homes they built, decorated and cared for together.
Chris completed her high school education at Wauwatosa West High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Carroll University, with a specialty in art education. She went on to graduate with a master’s degree in education from Aurora University. Chris was actively involved at various schools within the Waukesha School District and was employed at Pewaukee High School as an art teacher. She enjoyed creating art in various mediums and finished her working years as an interior decorator for the company she founded, Interior Concepts.
Chris was very active in her faith. She served as a Sunday school teacher, a lay ministry assistant, and a lector. She served on many boards and committees both at church and in the community. Chris was president of the Waukesha Welcome Wagon, a Girl Scout troop leader, and president of the Women’s Group at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Brookfield.
In addition to her art and decorating, Chris enjoyed reading, sewing, and spending time with her family. “Nana and Papa” tirelessly attended many soccer, baseball, basketball and football games, swim events, dance and piano recitals. She was the one sitting up front beaming with pride and always the biggest fan.
Chris is survived by her husband Dan, and her children Romy (Brendan) McCarthy and Ryan (Michele) Blask. She is further survived by her amazing grandchildren, Brynn and Keagan McCarthy (age 23) and Brody and Finley Blask (ages 15 and 13). Each of them “are very, very special … each in their own right.”
Chris is also survived by her brother James (Dianne) Dirnbauer, sister Linda Dirnbauer, brother Andrew (Kristy) Dirnbauer, stepmother Judy Dirnbauer, and sister-inlaw Joan David. She is further survived by many special nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, extended family, and dear close friends.
Please join us in honoring Chris on Saturday, October 22, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Brookfield, with visitation at 9 a.m., funeral service at 11 a.m., and luncheon to follow. A private burial service for immediate family will be at her final resting place in Wisconsin Memorial Park at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations be made in memory of Chris to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Brookfield or ProHealth AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc, both of which Chris and Dan helped to build and grow.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.