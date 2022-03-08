GLENDALE
Christine Sobczak
October 27, 1931 - March 5, 2022
Christine Sobczak of Glendale died peacefully on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Silver Spring Health Care Center at the age of 90. She was born on October 27, 1931, in Baird, Texas, the daughter of Quirino and Josephine (nee Ribera) Saldivar.
She will be sadly missed and joyfully remembered by her daughters, Rosemary (John) Zamiatala of Menomonee Falls and Joan Sobczak of Brown Deer; daughter-in-law Patt Sobczak; and grandchildren Jennifer, Susie, Dawn, Jeffrey, Crystal, Nicole, Keyana, April and Jay. She is further survived by 22 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Jim and David Sobczak, and her 14 siblings.
Christine lived a love-filled life and will be remembered by the joy she brought to all.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 11, from 10 a.m. until the 12 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials in Christine’s name are appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association, 620 S. 76th St., Suite 160, Milwaukee, WI 53214.
