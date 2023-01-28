WAUKESHA
Christine T. Shulfer
May 3, 1955 — Jan. 26, 2023
Christine T. Shulfer of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at her home at the age of 67. She was born in Waukesha on May 3, 1955, the daughter of Edwin and Evelyn (nee Klish) Shulfer.
She will be remembered for her infectious personality and always being the life of the party. She will be dearly missed by the staff at CCLS of Waukesha.
Chris is survived by her siblings Connie Powers, Linda Mace, Joseph Shulfer, Verona Shulfer, Mary Shulfer, Bertha Shulfer and Margaret “Margie” (John) Reyes. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers David, Bernard and Steven Shulfer; nephews Eric Mace and Salvador Sanchez; and her lifelong friend Fawn White.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 31, from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave. Waukesha, WI 53186.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service