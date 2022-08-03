HARTLAND
Christopher M. Meier
Dec. 17, 1949 - July 23, 2022
Christopher M. Meier of Hartland passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the age of 72. He was born in Springfield, Ill., on December 17, 1949, the son of Andrew and Dorothy (nee Armacost) Meier.
He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was a member of the VFW Marshall-Johnson Post 5158. Chris was extremely handy, a licensed electrician and master of all trades. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed flying kites, photography, woodworking, leather crafting, stained glass work, and working in his yard. Chris loved to tell stories and teach others. He especially enjoyed mentoring and teaching young engineers at Eaton Cutler-Hammer, where he worked in the Navy controls division for many years.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 52 years, Kristine; his sisters Barbara Lessard and Elsbeth (Ananda Patterson) Meier; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer Meier and his parents.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 15, from 11 a.m. until the 12:30 p.m. memorial service, followed by full military honors at the Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. A celebration of Chris’ life will follow the services and be announced. Private interment will be at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials in Chris’ name are appreciated to Boy Scouts of America, 804 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.