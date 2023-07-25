EAST TROY
Christopher Mann
April 21, 1975 - July 18, 2023
Christopher L. Mann, age 48, from East Troy, died on Tuesday July 18, 2023 in East Troy. Chris was born on April 21, 1975 in Elkhorn, the son of Larry and Laura (Carlson) Mann. A graduate of UW-Stevens Point with a degree in Environmental Restoration, Chris started his own conservation business, Kettle Moraine Land Stewards, where he worked closely with the DNR and went to work every day doing something that he was passionate about.
Chris had an overall love and interest in nature. He was a member of the Wild Ones, which is a native plant organization that sparked his interests. Among all that he worked towards, he enjoyed hiking, seed collecting, and fishing.
Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents. He is survived by his parents; a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins; a multitude of close friends; and a special friend, Danielle. Christopher's family will host a celebration of his life at a later date. Donations may be made in his name to The Nature Conservancy, 633 W. Main St., Madison, WI 53703.
