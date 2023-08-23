Claire A. Dotson
Sept. 20, 1929 - Aug. 19, 2023
Claire A. Dotson (nee Kilbey) peacefully departed from this world on August 19, 2023, at the age of 93. She was born on September 20, 1929, in Wauwatosa to Warner and Helen Kilbey. Claire’s life was marked by her dedication to her family, her career, and her community.
For 20 years, Claire was an esteemed member of the Allstate family, contributing her talents and expertise to the company. Beyond her professional pursuits, Claire found joy in working on her genealogy, uncovering the intricate threads that connected her past to her present. Throughout her life, she gave generously of her time as a volunteer, with a special fondness for her role at the Wauwatosa Police Department.
Claire’s commitment to her alma mater, Girls’ Tech, was unwavering. She cherished the bonds formed during her school years and consistently attended alumni gatherings. An annual highlight of Claire’s life was the Kilbey family reunions, a tradition she embraced since 1960.
In her leisure moments, Claire engaged in the card game sheepshead, an activity she relished. She was an active participant in the Golden Agers sheepshead club, where camaraderie and friendly competition were constants.
Claire’s absence leaves a void that will be deeply felt by her loving family and countless friends. She is survived by her devoted sons Glenn (Donna), Ken (Barbara), and Tim (Joy). Claire’s legacy continues through her numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, “Gil,” as well as her sons Steve A. and Jim W., and her grandson Jeremy.
Claire A. Dotson’s life was one of purpose, connection, and contribution. She will be remembered fondly and missed dearly by all those whose lives she touched.
Visitation and services for Claire will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park (13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005) on Monday, August 28, 2023.
Visitation will take place from 10:00 am - 11:00 am, immediately followed by services and then entombment.