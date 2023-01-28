MILWAUKEE
Claire P. Greene
March 22, 1924 — Jan. 19, 2023
Claire P. Greene passed away peacefully on January 19, 2023, at Columbia-St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee, at the age of 98. Born on March 22, 1924, in Milwaukee, she was the daughter of Robert Fletcher Phillips and Clarice Lewis Phillips.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth Greene Swaney, and her husband, Howard Copeland Greene.
She is survived by her daughter Ann Greene; her son Howard Greene; her grandchildren Elizabeth Tate, John Tate, Margaret Swaney and Eric Swaney; great-granddaughter Helen Claire Anderson; and her sister Lloyd Lewis and children John Lewis, Mark Lewis and Mary Delcore.
Claire graduated from Downer Seminary and earned her B.A. from Wellesley College in 1945. In 1947 she married Cope Greene, and they raised their family in Genesee Depot and Oconomowoc. She was a proud homemaker and mother. She continued to live in Oconomowoc after the death of her husband in 2003 until her move to St. John's on the Lake in 2010. Claire was an active volunteer in many Waukesha County and Lake Country organizations and gave generously to these and other community, conservation and veteran's groups.
She was on the Waukesha Symphony Auxiliary, volunteered for decades as a parent for the annual Barn Sale at the University Lake School, and with the School House Players of Hartland, and was a longtime parishioner and vestry member at St. John's Chrysostom in Delafield. She supported the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. She belonged to the Oconomowoc Lake Club, where she was a tennis player and a sailing judge, and to the Women's Club of Milwaukee, the Colonial Dames, the Garden Club, and the PEO sorority.
Claire was generous to family and friends. She enjoyed entertaining at her home on Oconomowoc Lake and especially aboard her beloved pontoon boat. A lover of music, Claire sang in various chorales and became a member of the choir at Saint John's. She was well known among her friends as an avid and expert bridge player. She wrote poetry to celebrate the accomplishments and special occasions of friends and family. She enjoyed travel on cruises in Alaska, the Pacific Northwest, Quebec and Scandinavia, and on trips to Arizona, California, Florida, Germany and England.
The family requests that any memorials in memory of Claire be given to the Saint John's Communities Foundation.
A memorial service will be held at Saint John's in May. Feerick Funeral Home Shorewood is serving the family.