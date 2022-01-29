Clara Miller
June 6, 1921 - Jan. 22, 2022
Clara Miller was born on June 6, 1921, on the John Kainz farm in Vernon. As a child, she was the oldest at the schoolhouse and had to go in early to start the fire for everyone else.
In 1935, Clara married Elmore Semrow; they lived in Muskego and had five children. A hard-worker, she spent 29 years with Briggs and Stratton and retired from there at the age of 53. She married Joe Miller in 1964 and they moved to Winneconne in 1974, where she worked at Wagner’s for an additional 10 years, retiring at the age of 63. Clara loved fishing and snowmobiling and being with her family. She and Joe would make crafts and travel around Wisconsin to sell them. She was a proud matriarch and strong role model for her 70 descendants: 14 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 21 great-great-grandchildren, many of whom have said they want to be like her when they grow up.
Clara was preceded in death by daughters, Joyce (Jim) Olson and Mary Semrow; grandchildren, Heidi Werginz and Rick Semrow; and her husbands, Joe and Elmore.
She is survived by sons, Alfred (Gloria) Semrow, Robert (Nadeane) Semrow, Ray (Audrey) Semrow, and Richard Willgrubs; and many other relatives and friends.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, February 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 210 Pleasant Drive, Winneconne. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 5, at 11 a.m. at the church. Entombment will be at a later date at Lake View Memorial Park, Oshkosh.
Mueller Funeral Home-Winneconne, 920-582-4242, is assisting the family. If you wish, please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.