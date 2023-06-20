WAUKESHA
Clarence F. Gerbig
Clarence F. Gerbig, 90, of Waukesha, passed away peacefully on June 16. Clarence is survived by his loving wife and best friend of over 66 years, Lorraine (nee Magedanz). He is further survived by the beautiful family that he and Lorraine built together. He was a kind, loving, and helpful father to Jodi Gerbig, James Gerbig, and John (Mary) Gerbig. Clarence was especially proud of his grandchildren: Jamie (Ryan) Thompson, Matthew (Colleen) Gerbig, Joel Gerbig, Madeline Gerbig, and Annelise Gerbig. He was delighted to meet great-grandchildren: Samantha and Benjamin Thompson. He is further survived by many dear relatives and friends. Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence A. and Myrtle M. Gerbig; sister, LaVern (Don) Betts; and brother, Ronnie.
Clarence was born in Waukesha in 1932. After completing high school, he dutifully enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Korea. Upon his return home, he met Lorraine at a dance, and they were married shortly after. Together, they danced their way through life. They even instructed others and, though they enjoyed being instructors, Lorraine was always especially pleased to get to dance with her husband again. He was, after all, the nimblest dancer at any given function. When not Polish Hopping with Lorraine, Clarence began a rewarding 46-year career at Golden Guernsey Dairy. While there, he fulfilled a variety of roles with care and dedication. Clarence was an accomplished sportsman - the thrill of the hunt and the bounty that it provided gave him deep satisfaction. He especially enjoyed hunting pheasant, turkey, and deer. Hunting also meant that the Gerbig family was never without at least one impeccably trained hunting dog.
Clarence always spoke with kindness. He gave freely and generously. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. There, he served as an usher at worship services. Acts of service were important to Clarence. His children can all recall innumerable occasions where he would show up with a toolbox and a desire to help when they were getting settled in their homes as adults. He took deep satisfaction from caring for those he loved and found it increasingly difficult as his dementia progressed, though you would not hear him complain. As his friend group aged, it was especially important to him to visit them to make sure they knew they still had a friend. Clarence’s family would like to extend sincerest gratitude to the staff of AngelsGrace Hospice for their expert care and kind compassion while they watched over him.
A visitation for Clarence will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Cesarz, Charapata, & Zinnecker Funeral Home (237 N. Moreland Blvd. Waukesha, WI 53188) from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. At 12:00 p.m. there will be a service for Clarence. Following the service, he will be laid to rest with military honors at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Clarence’s honor to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, ProHealth AngelsGrace Hospice, or Pheasants Forever.