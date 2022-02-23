DOUSMAN
Clarence W. Koester
Jan. 16, 1930 - Feb. 19, 2022
Clarence W. Koester, age 92, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2022, at Three Pillars in Dousman. He was born on January 16, 1930, to Willard and Elnora (Oldenhoff) Koester in Hartland.
Clarence is survived by his wife, Carol V. Koester; his children, Cathleen (Patrick) Byrne, Cheryl (Ross) Johnson and Michael (Sue) Koester; his grandchildren, Megan (Matthew) Sandberg, David (Carrie) Byrne, Stephanie (Kyle Darnick) Koester, Adam (Megan) Koester, Ashley Rosales, Kendra (Luke) Ensweiler and Brady (Emily) Johnson; his great-grandchildren, Myles Rosales, Maycee Rosales and Lily Ensweiler; his sisters, Beatrice Krueger and Phyllis Krahn; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Doris Hasslinger and Karen Weibel; and his brother, Richard Koester.
Clarence grew up in North Lake on the family farm. After marriage, Clarence lived in Delafield. He was a member of the Delafield Volunteer Fire Department. He worked at Amron Corp in Waukesha for 30 years. Upon retirement in 1992, Clarence moved to Wautoma, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and was an avid golfer. He was a member of the Waushara Country Club and White River Flowage Association.
A graveside service will be held in the spring.
Memorial donations may be made in Clarence’s name to Three Pillars in Dousman.
