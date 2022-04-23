ELM GROVE
Clarice M. Jones
Dec. 2, 1925 — April 13, 2022
Clarice M. Jones (nee Peterson) of Elm Grove passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at age 96. Born in McPherson, Kansas.
Clare was a civilian employee of the U.S. Army in postwar Japan where she would meet her husband of 45 years, Harry A. Jones.
After their return to the United States, Harry and Clare settled in Naperville, Illinois. Clare graduated from North Central College in Naperville. She was the assistant manager of the accounting department at the Kroehler Manufacturing Company, and later taught English at Washington Junior High School in Naperville for many years.
After Harry's passing, Clare relocated to Elm Grove where she would live for the next 24 years.
She was a member of the Elm Grove Woman's Club, the United Methodist O. W .L.s and the St. Mary's Seniors. She also enjoyed serving as an usher at the Sunset Playhouse.
Clare was preceded in death by her husband, Harry, and her brother Roy Peterson.
She is survived by her daughter Janice (Stephen) Hauser of Elm Grove, her son Robert Jones of Plano, Illinois, granddaughter Stephanie and great-grandson Reid. Also survived by her sister Frances Versch, brother Leo Peterson and other relatives and friends. Special thanks to the caregivers at Franciscan Place in Brookfield and the staff of Compassus Hospice.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home of Brookfield is serving the family.
There will be a family graveside service for Clare at Naperville Cemetery in Illinois in May. Memorial gifts may be made to the Elmbrook Humane Society.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.