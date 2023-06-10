Claude ‘Bob’ Snyder
Claude “Bob” Snyder peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones on June 2, 2023, at the age of 86. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Elene; daughter, Laurie (Kevin) Hanke; grandchildren Dylan (Morgan) Snyder and Jill (Ryan) Tuggle; great-grandchildren Reagan and Judd Tuggle; and nephews David and Greg Snyder.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret “Peg” Clemensen and Ellis Snyder; his brother, David Snyder; and his son, Craig (Jill Stahl) Snyder.
Bob was born in York, Pennsylvania, moving at a young age to California. He attended undergraduate and graduate school in California, receiving an MBA from the University of Southern California. Playing golf and puttering in his workshop were Bob’s favorite pastimes. He was fortunate to travel the U.S., Ireland, and Scotland with family and friends to play at his most coveted courses. Some of Bob’s treasured memories were of his Father’s Day outings to a Legends course for 18 holes with his son, grandson, and fatherin- law. Bob shared his passion for business with his dear daughter, mentoring her to follow in his professional footsteps.
