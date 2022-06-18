MORRIS, ILL.
Clayton A. ‘Arnold’ Rice
March 6, 1930 — June 16, 2022
Clayton A. “Arnold” Rice, 92, of Morris, Ill., passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Park Pointe Healthcare Center in Morris, Ill. Arnold was born March 6, 1930, in Walworth County, the son of Kenneth and Marjorie “Elyse” (Klix) Rice. He grew up in the Little Prairie area and was a 1948 graduate of Whitewater High School. Shortly after graduating, Arnold joined the U.S. Army and proudly served his country for several years. Later in his life, he worked as a farmer cultivating crops and he enjoyed working the land. Arnold had a gift for mechanic work and was able to maintain his own equipment on the farm and attend diesel mechanic school. A man of few words, Arnold had a kind and gentle personality but was also known for his nice sense of humor, even in his later days. He had a sweet tooth and loved mealtime, where he always started with dessert. Arnold attended Morris Presbyterian Church when he was able. He will be missed by all those who knew him.
Arnold is survived by his sister Mary Ann Kostal of Morris, Ill.; nephews Jason (Cristyn) Kostal of Ransom, Ill., Lee (Melissa) Kostal of Grand Rapids, Minn., and Keith Kostal of Kanke, Ill.; and great-nieces and nephews Kenneth, Alex and Morgan Kostal.
Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, nephew Scott Kostal, and brother-in-law Paul Kostal.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 24, at Little Prairie Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Ruth Jones of Morris Presbyterian Church presiding.
Gibson Family Funeral Home of Eagle and Palmyra is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.