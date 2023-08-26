WABASHA, MINN.
Clementine ‘Clemie’ Merkel
April 28, 1929 — Aug. 24, 2023
Clementine “Clemie” Merkel entered into eternal life on August 24, 2023, at age 94.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Kenneth.
Loving mother of Brian (Pam), the late Jessica, Sally (Tom) Williams, Kathryn Roubik and Charlie (Sandy). Proud grandmother of 14 grandchildren and six greatgrandchildren.
Clemie was born in Wabasha, Minn., and grew up swimming in the Mississippi River and hiking the river valley bluffs with her cousin, Joy. She graduated valedictorian of her class from St. Felix high school. She learned piano at a young age and played the pipe organ during masses at St. Felix Catholic Church.
At age 19 she moved to Los Angeles, where she worked at a downtown bank. She loved L.A. and would spend three years there before returning to the Midwest to be closer to her family. She settled in Milwaukee and worked at Kearney & Trecker, where she met her future husband, Ken. They were married in 1957 and established their first home in Brookfield, Wisconsin. They would go on to have five children.
Clemie was a kind and patient mother, a gracious hostess and a talented cook. Clemie and Ken had a large friend group and often entertained at their Brookfield home. She enjoyed gardening, hiking, crosscountry skiing, making puzzles and bird watching. A great conversationalist with a delightful sense of humor, Clemie was a joy to be around and always had a brandy manhattan in her hand at the end of the day!
Clemie and Ken owned horses on their property in Brookfield for many years. She loved to recount stories of chasing wayward horses through the subdivisions of Brookfield.
Christmas was especially joyful at the Merkel household when, on Christmas Eve, Clemie would play the piano while the family gathered around to sing Christmas carols. She gave the gift of music to her whole family and that tradition carries on to this day.
Vacations were usually up north for fishing, canoeing and hiking. In their later years Clemie and Ken traveled to Europe, to Hawaii, and took various cruises.
After a full life, Clemie was ready when the Lord called her home. She passed away peacefully at her journey’s end with her children holding her hands.
Services are currently pending.