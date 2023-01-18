WAUKESHA
Clifford ‘Cliff’ Stanisch
July 31, 1946 - Jan. 12, 2023
Clifford “Cliff” Stanisch of Waukesha went from home to heaven on Thursday, January 12, 2023, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. After Cliff's diagnosis in September, he made up his mind to live fearlessly with faith and gratitude.
Cliff was born July 31, 1946, the son of Oscar and Myrtle (nee Moths) Stanisch in Sheboygan. Cliff's fondest early memories are the one-room schoolhouse he attended through the fifth grade and coming home to his mother's fresh baked bread. After moving to Menomonee Falls with his family at the age of 13, Cliff became his father's right-hand man and helped to build their family home.
After high school graduation Cliff joined the United States Navy in 1965 where he trained as an electronic warfare operator and that was the beginning of his civilian career as a master electrician. He worked for several companies and finally landed at Briggs & Stratton where he was introduced to his sweetheart on his first night there.
One February 28, 1981, Cliff married Leigh (nee Laffey) Lanigan in Waukesha. After a whirlwind courtship they combined two families and raised five kids, one dog and a cat. Together they were the dynamic duo.
Proud of his military service, Cliff became a member of the American Legion D.J. Martin Post 8 and served as an adjutant for many years. He was a card-carrying member of the NRA, the Oconomowoc Gun Club for 25 years and a graduate of the first class of the Waukesha Citizens Police Academy Association. Cliff was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church where he ushered and volunteered for the church food pantry. Cliff enjoyed a men’s Bible study group and made some wonderful friends.
Cliff led an active life playing softball, golf, competitive shooting with his boys and kicking up his heels with Leigh. He spent a great deal of time in his man cave (garage) listening to oldies but goodies, spinning his sweetheart around and tinkering with his tools. Cliff never ran out of projects!
Cliff was most proud to be a follower of Jesus, a husband, a father, a grandfather and a friend. He will be deeply missed and always loved by his wife of 41 years, Leigh of Waukesha, and their children, Erin (Bruce) Jacobs of Waukesha, Sean (Celesta) Lanigan of Waterloo, Tim (Karen) Lanigan of Waukesha, Shelly (Rob) Bethke of Clintonville and Michael (Kamila) Stanisch of Maryland; Cliff's grandchildren, Dylan, Delaney (Jason Becker), Michaeleen, Nolan, Connor, Cort, Cuinn, Sydney, Eden, Lauren, Savannah (Kaleb) Krueger, Cliff, Roslyn and Adare; and great-grandchildren Reyna, Brody, Rylie, Remy, Bella, Jack, Lavinia and Guinevere.
Cliff is further survived by his sister Cathy Kelley of Sussex, brother Cal (Cyndi) Stanisch of Brookfield, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Claire Ermi; and brother-ln-law, Michael Kelley.
Visitation will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha,. on January 28, from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. The funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m.
Memorials in Cliff’s name are appreciated to Tunnels to Tower Foundation, Camp American Legion, 8529 County D, Lake Tomahawk, Wi 54539, or American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Ste 550, Chicago, IL 60631.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.