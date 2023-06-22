WAUKESHA
Colin C. Strebe
June 22, 2014 - June 14, 2023
Colin Christopher Strebe, eight days shy of his 9th birthday, entered the gates of heaven hand-in-hand with his precious Papa, Dr. William A. Buchholtz, on June 14, 2023. While very different in age, the two shared many interests, and were traveling to enjoy those hobbies together.
Colin was born June 22, 2014, to Cory and Stephanie (Buchholtz) Strebe and resided in Waukesha. Colin heard the gospel from his parents as part of the family’s everyday life. They attend Fox River Christian Church in Waukesha. At Fox River, Colin took part in youth ministry classes and events, as well as Upward Sports leagues for basketball and soccer. He also loved helping and serving around church with his family. Colin loved people and his community of family and friends was of high importance to him. Colin is and always will be part of Team Strebe. He wanted to be just like his dad and treasured the time he spent with Cory creating and fixing in Cory’s woodworking shop. Together they shared the love of problem solving and snowboarding. Colin also introduced Cory to the sport and love of fishing.
Colin’s closest confidant was his mom. Stephanie and Colin had tender conversations at night cuddled up in bed after reading and said countless prayers together. Including one morning on the drive to school when Colin told Stephanie he wanted Jesus in his heart. Colin loved his sister, Courtney, immeasurably and was the best big brother. He was always working to keep Courtney safe and happy, like walking her into school and running home with her from the bus stop. The best noise in the Strebe house was when Colin and Courtney would act silly and laugh uncontrollably. In addition to his immediate family, Colin cared deeply for his extended family. One of his greatest joys was playing with his cousins George, Evie, Emma and Ava. Living just a few minutes away and attending the same school and church, George and Evie are like siblings to Colin. Colin was blessed with many grandparents who love him beyond words. He spent countless hours building in his Nana Ckonjevic’s woodworking shop; bonded with his Papa Buchholtz over handyman work, fishing and skiing/snowboarding; looked forward to crafting with his Mimi (Sally Buchholtz) and attending her annual Easter hunt; playing dominos with his Nana Buchholtz; and intrigued by his Grandpa John’s guitar collection.
Colin just completed second grade at Summit View Elementary in Waukesha. He loved learning, his teachers and school friends. His teachers Mrs. Catherine Brooks, Mrs. Cheryl Donovan and Mrs. Veronica Haag all enriched Colin’s love for learning.
Colin is survived by his parents, Cory and Stephanie Strebe and sister Courtney of Waukesha; grandparents: Sally Buchholtz of Watertown; Sue Buchholtz of Watertown; Alex and Diane Ckonjevic of Campbellsport; Roy John Strebe Jr. of Fond du Lac; aunts, uncles and cousins: Andy, Allison, George and Evelyn Maroo of Waukesha; Will, Amy, Emma and Ava Buchholtz of Watertown; Jason, Christine, Devon, Ethan and Xander Strebe of Fond du Lac.
A celebration of life will be held Monday, July 10, at Fox River Christian Church in Waukesha, with visitation from 3 p.m. until the service at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to a fund that has been established in memory of Colin benefiting youth sports and Christian ministry. Checks can be made payable to Fox River Christian Church with “Upward Sports and Youth Ministry Memorial” in the memo line and can be delivered to the family or the church at S46-W24130 Lawnsdale Road, Waukesha WI 53189. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.