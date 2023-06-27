EAGLE
Collin T. Schessler (Cully)
Jan. 24, 1964 - June 23, 2023
Collin T. Schessler (Cully), 59, of Eagle, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 23, 2023, at his home.
He was born on January 24, 1964, in Waukesha, the son of Gary and Joan (Hartig) Schessler. As a young man he moved to Minnesota and eventually graduated from Spring Lake Park High School. After high school, Cully faithfully served his country in the United States Army. During his time in the Army, he was trained to operate heavy equipment. After an honorable discharge, there was only one career for Cully that made sense.
Since a young boy, he was fascinated with equipment, diggers, backhoes, and anything else big and dangerous. Naturally, he worked as a heavy equipment operator in the Operating Engineers Local 139 Union for his entire career, and he enjoyed his career very much.
On April 10, 2002, Cully was united in marriage to Mary Kelly. Cully and Mary loved each other dearly and together they adopted and cared for fur babies of all kinds. They shared a deep bond over their fur babies and loved caring for their animals together. Cully had a big personality. His quick-wit, sarcasm and sense of humor was unforgettable. He made friends with pretty much everyone who crossed his path and conversation came easy to him. He was a proud volunteer for the Ashippun Fire Department and serving others in that capacity was very important to him. For leisure, Cully loved to be outdoors. He was an avid hunter, and fisherman and made many great memories enjoying God’s creation. Cully also loved a cold beer and listening to his police and fire scanner. He was always in the know for the local fire and police calls. Cully was a loving husband, brother, uncle and friend and he will be greatly missed but forever remembered by those he leaves behind.
He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Mary Schessler of Eagle; his sister, Susan (Carl) Lider of Oconomowoc; his parents-in-law, Sherry Chatfield of Watertown and Dale Ruhs of Watertown; his siblings-in-law, Kathy Kelly of Watertown, Sarah (Issiaka Bara) Ruhs of Whitewater and Steve Ruhs of Watertown; and his nieces and nephew, Dylan and Michaela Zeck and Naomi Bara. Cully is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister-in-law, Lisa Ruhs.
A memorial service with full military honors will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, at the Gibson Family Funeral Home, 499 Elkhorn Road, Eagle, WI 53119. Visitation will take place from 2 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.