NORTH PRAIRIE
Conald H. Beranek
Feb. 20, 1938 — Jan. 26, 2023
Conald H. Beranek, 84, lifelong resident of North Prairie, entered into eternal life on January 26, 2023.
Con is survived by his wife of 61 years, Avis (nee Weaver) Beranek; two children, Charlie Beranek of Eagle and Tom (Sue) Beranek of Egg Harbor; his only grandchild, Jacob Beranek of New York, N.Y.; brother Bob (Sharyl) Beranek of Fort Atkinson; sisters Joan Linde of North Prairie and Catherine Jungwirth of Athol, S.D.; brother-in-law Ronald Pease of North Prairie; sisters-in-law Yvonne Beranek of Waukesha and Vicki Weaver of Spooner; plus, many special nieces, nephews, and other cherished friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Leora Beranek; two brothers, Ronald and Donald Beranek; and two sisters, Jean Beranek and Jane Pease.
Con was born in North Prairie on February 20, 1938, and graduated class of ’56 from Mukwonago High School, where he was on the football team. Con served the North Prairie community his whole life, first as a milkman for Pet Milk Co. and then as a small business owner, running a heating and sheet metal business, building houses with his brothers, working for over 20 years as a plumber, and co-owning the Pit Stop Convenience Store, North Prairie Diner, Con’s Video, and Custard Depot with his wife. He also served in the Army Reserves, was a member of the Lions Club, and a fire marshall for the North Prairie volunteer fire department.
Con was a people person through-and-through. Even in retirement, he loved nothing more than to shoot the breeze with lifelong friends and former customers, who would stop by if they saw his garage door open. He also had a great gift for woodworking, taking particular pride in his birdhouses which he loved to give away.
A memorial service will be held at Thelen Funeral Services, W309-S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie, on Saturday, February 11. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. Time for fellowship with lunch will follow the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Mukwonago Athletic Booster Club and dropped off at the funeral home or sent to Mukwonago Area School District, Attn: Athletic Booster Club, 385 E. Veterans Way, Mukwonago, WI 53149.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262392-4251, is honored to be assisting the family. For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.