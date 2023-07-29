WAUKESHA
Connor N. Fitzpatrick
Connor N. Fitzpatrick of Waukesha found peace on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the age of 26.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 4, from 10 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. memorial service at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1415 Dopp St., Waukesha, WI 53188.
Please see Tuesday’s edition for the complete obituary.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.