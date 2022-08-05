WAUKESHA
Constance J. Gutierrez
April 26, 1946 - Aug. 2, 2022
Constance J. Gutierrez, 76, of Waukesha, passed away at AngelsGrace Hospice on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, with her family by her side.
Connie was born on April 26, 1946, the daughter of Leonard and Mary (nee Gonzales) Hernandez. She was born and raised in Waukesha and after graduating from Waukesha South High School in 1964, she married and was blessed with her four wonderful children Gilbert, Rachael, Joel and Stephan. Throughout the years, she worked as a beautician, in the offices of Quad Graphics and Fleming Co., and most recently for CleanPower.
On June 30, 1984, Connie married her “Forever Love,” Santiago Gutierrez-Ruiz, and the two would go on to enjoy nearly 25 years of marriage. Connie was a devoted wife and a proud and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, going to flea markets, as well as crafting and baking with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her faith in God was unmatched, and she enjoyed attending services at both St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Bridge Church in Waukesha. Connie made friends anywhere she went. To know her was to love her.
She will be missed by her adoring children Gilbert (Jennifer) Zuniga of Delafield, Rachael (John) O’Brien of Waukesha, Joel (Rubina) Zuniga of Oconomowoc and Stephan (Breanney) Zuniga of Jefferson; her grandchildren Michael (Jessica) Zuniga, Leticia Sanchez, Codi Zuniga, Heather Cruz, Elias Venson, Brittany Zuniga, Ethan (Erika) Venson, Adriana Zuniga, Austin Zuniga, Isabelle Zuniga, Chloe O’Brien, Arisai Ferrera, Jackson Zuniga and Jonah Zuniga; and great-grandchildren Mya Zuniga, Mariah Zuniga, Gene Guenther III and Leo Venson. She is also survived by her siblings Michael (Karen) Hernandez, Dolores Trevino, William Hernandez, Ronald Hernandez, Maryann (Jim) Denniston, Leon (Maria) Hernandez and Ralph (Debbie) Hernandez; her dear nieces and nephews; the entire Gutierrez family, who were so special to her; Bonnie Miller, her best friend of 71 years; and many other relatives and friends.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother Martin Hernandez.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 18, from 4-8 p.m. at Randle Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Entombment will be Friday, August 19, at St. Joseph Cemetery at 10 a.m.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.