Constance J. Scherf
Constance J. Scherf passed away peacefully at the age of 83, surrounded by her loving family, on March 27, 2022. She is survived by her children Gene (Lorie) Scherf of Waukesha and Gail (Shannon Buelow) Johnson of Wautoma. Constance was the extremely proud grandmother of Jacob Johnson. She is further survived by her sister, Midge (Bob) Bennett of Waukesha, as well as many other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Orine.
Though she was originally from Waukesha, the charms of northern Wisconsin captivated Connie and she relished the opportunity to move 'Up North' where she happily resided for several years. Living in a more remote area afforded her greater opportunities to view nature. She adored seeing who was at the bird and deer feeders on her land. Connie was an avid sports fan. Whether it was watching her grandson play, watching college sports, or the professional teams, she loved watching the competition unfold. As he became an adult, she loved discussing sports with her grandson, Jacob. As her health declined, sports chats with him were one of the only ways to get her to speak.
A visitation will be held for Connie at Cesarz, Charapata, & Zinnecker Funeral Home on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 12:00 p.m. After the funeral service, Connie will be laid to rest next to Orine at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Connie’s family would like to sincerely thank the team at AngelsGrace for their expert care. They would ask that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in Connie’s name to AngelsGrace Hospice. This can be done online at www.prohealthcare.org/ways-to-give/donate/give-online/.
