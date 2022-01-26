MUSKEGO
Corrine L. Januszewski (nee Kowalski)
Feb. 2, 1938 - Jan. 20, 2022
Corrine L. Januszewski (nee Kowalski), 83, of Muskego, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2022, with her loving family members by her side. She was born on February 2, 1938, to Lester and Teckla Kowalski in Milwaukee, and had one brother, Marvin.
Besides giving birth and being a mother to six children, Corrine had many interests. She was, first and foremost, a voracious reader, piling up thousands of books and magazines over the years. She also enjoyed the simple, quiet, beauty of nature, flowers and gardens ... loving botanical gardens and parks. It was important for her to be surrounded in a yard full of colorful flowers Ñ especially gardenias and roses Ñ some of her favorites. Corrine also showed her creative, resourceful and lively side through her numerous hobbies, some of which included: ceramics, knitting, crocheting, canning and playing on both dart and bowling leagues.
In her later years of life, Corrine found peace and enjoyment with both peers her age and children. She especially enjoyed craft-making at the adult community center and seeing her great-grandchildren, who brought the biggest smiles to her face. She never let any of her disabilities stop her from trying her hardest and having the best attitude. She was grateful and happy for the caring help, loving relationships, and the activities she experienced along the way to her final journey.
Corrine is survived by her three daughters, Lynn, Laura and Leanne; three sons, Gary, Brent and Mark; as-well-as 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 29, at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home, W195-S6610 Racine Ave., Muskego, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:30 a.m.
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home of Muskego, 262-679-1444, is serving the family.