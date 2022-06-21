Craig A. Maule
Dec. 10, 1961 - June 17, 2022
Craig A. Maule, age 60, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2022. Craig was born in Waukesha to David and Marcia Maule on December 10, 1961.
Craig is survived by the love of his life of 31 years, Alison; his beloved son, John; parents, David (Marcia) Maule and Marcia Hall-Snare; sister, Carrie (Al) Frazier; along with many more loving family and friends.
Craig was the proud owner of Horizon Pool Services for 32 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing with friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Craig’s name to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County or The Wounded Warriors Project are appreciated.
A gathering to celebrate Craig’s life will take place on June 24, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066. Anyone who wishes to share memories or stories of Craig are welcome to do so.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.