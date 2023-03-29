Craig Hoaglund
December 3, 1962 - March 17, 2023
Craig Hoaglund passed away peacefully at home with his significant other on March 17, 2023, at the age of 60. He was born to parents Glen Hoaglund and Betty DeVos in Milwaukee on December 3, 1962. Craig attended Waukesha schools and graduated from Waukesha North High School in 1980. After high school he joined the Marine Corps. He was employed as an electrician and was a member of the Local 595 electrician union. Craig had a love for World Word II history and planning air shows. He took great pride in being a part of the American Legion Post 196, EAA, and Warbirds of America.
He will be missed by his loving significant other, Deborah Caracci; mother, Betty; sisters Lynn Rinehart of Delafield, Elizabeth “Lisa” Haas of Sussex, Carolyn Tate of Colorado; grandchildren Dominic Caracci, Sophia Caracci, Owen Patterson, Eamon Patterson; nieces and nephews Alexander and Alison Bailey, Teala (Marc) La Port, Michael, and Dustin Haas.
He is truly going to be missed by his family members and friends. Craig was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, brother-in-law Michael E. Haas, sister Monique Hoaglund, aunt Inez, uncle Donald, and uncle Ray, grandparents Albert and Edith.
The visitation for Craig will be held on Wednesday April 5, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the start of services at 12:00 p.m. at Cesarz Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188.