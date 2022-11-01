PEWAUKEE
Craig L. Piotrowski
Oct. 26, 1945 - Oct. 25, 2022
Craig L. Piotrowski passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022, a day before his 77th birthday after a nine-month battle with cancer.
Beloved husband of Beverly Piotrowski (nee Boelter) for 57 years. Loving father of James (Laura), David (Ellen) and Kristine (who preceded him to heaven). Dear grandfather of Maria, Thomas, Michael and Talia, with whom he cherished spending his time. He is also survived by other loving friends and family.
Craig, born to Stanley and Betty Piotrowski, grew up in Oshkosh. Proud of his education, he was a lifelong learner and achieved an undergraduate degree in accounting from UW-Oshkosh, a Master of Business Administration from UW-Milwaukee and a Doctorate in Philosophy focused on Leadership for the Advancement of Learning and Service from Cardinal Stritch University. Craig was an accomplished Certified Public Accountant retiring as the vice president of Finance and Administration Services from Waukesha County Technical College in 2003. He was a member of Rotary International and was awarded the Rotary Foundation Paul Harris Fellow.
Craig loved listening to audio books, playing dart ball with his friends from Galilee Lutheran Church, and sharing his favorite books and delicious desserts with his family and friends.
Craig cherished traveling, going to the movies, and cheering on his grandkids at their sporting events with his dear wife, Bev.
Private family services will be held in the spring.
The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Luke's Hospital and AngelsGrace Hospice for their excellent care and support.
Memorials to the American Cancer Society are appreciated.
Shramka Funeral Home is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.schramkafuneralhome.com.