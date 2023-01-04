Craig Thomas Spengler

Craig Thomas Spengler

Craig Thomas Spengler took the hand of the Lord and passed peacefully at the age of 55 years.

He is survived by father, Thomas (Marilyn Grainger) Spengler; sister Michelle Kopacz; and nieces, other family and friends.

Preceded in death by mother, Carole A. Spengler, and his grandparents Alva and Harold Spengler and Florence and Ken Holton. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Memorials in Craig’s name to HAWS of Waukesha County, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188, would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Yonke and Son Funeral Home, 262-691-1900, is serving the family.

Recommended for you