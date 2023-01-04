Craig Thomas Spengler
Craig Thomas Spengler took the hand of the Lord and passed peacefully at the age of 55 years.
He is survived by father, Thomas (Marilyn Grainger) Spengler; sister Michelle Kopacz; and nieces, other family and friends.
Preceded in death by mother, Carole A. Spengler, and his grandparents Alva and Harold Spengler and Florence and Ken Holton. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Craig’s name to HAWS of Waukesha County, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188, would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Yonke and Son Funeral Home, 262-691-1900, is serving the family.