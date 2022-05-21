BROOKFIELD
Cynthia ‘Cindy’ Ann Smith
Feb. 5, 1943 — May 16, 2022
Cynthia “Cindy” Ann Smith, 79, passed peacefully on May 16, 2022, with her family by her side. She is survived by her children, Kevin Smith (Susan Keel) and Shelly (Steve) Zinda; adored grandchildren Cole and Jake Zinda; and brother Jeff (Liz) Knapstein (Bella Vista, AR).
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Beryl (Jeffers) Knapstein, and nephew Christopher.
Cindy was a humble, beautiful, fearless woman — a survivor, building her castle with love and patience no matter life's trials and tribulations. She exuded dignity and grace, whether tapping on piano keys or training another National Champion horse, showing those around her how to live life with compassion and empathy. A natural care-giver, Cindy spent her life surrounded by dogs and horses, her home a safe haven for both family and pets.
Cindy was born February 5, 1943, in Colon, Panama, where she loved to play in the jungle chasing wild cats. At age 6, she moved to the U.S., eventually settling in Waukesha County, where she built her life and family. Cindy had numerous horse farms, breeding and showing Arabian horses, with Shelly. Cindy and Kevin were proud co-owners for nearly 30 years in a business they built together, Advanced Communication Specialists (ACS). She was a devoted grandmother, cheering Jake and Cole through all their activities and adventures. Cindy's family was her most important treasure. Cindy's family is particularly grateful to her dear friend of 50-plus years, Vicki Mattice, who provided unwavering friendship including being at Cindy’s side through the final minutes. The family is also grateful for the love Cindy had in her final two years with beau, Harry Novak. He provided Cindy with joy and love through the final days.
Per Cindy’s wishes, the family will be holding a private Celebration of Life. To honor Cindy's memory and support her passions, consider a tribute donation to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha.
To quote Cindy: God Bless America & I Love You. Cremation Society of Milwaukee, 414-384-2424, is serving the family.