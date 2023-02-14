WAUKESHA
Cynthia Cotter Arndt
October 4, 1929 - Feb. 9, 2023
Cynthia Cotter Arndt of Waukesha, formerly of Madison and Lenox, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the age of 93. She was born in Madison on October 4, 1929 to Elmer and Helen Claire (Fitzgibbon) Cotter. She was a graduate of Madison East High School and in 1951 she graduated from University of Wisconsin Madison with a Bachelors of Arts in Spanish. Cynthia and her husband, Richard enjoyed attending the Skylight Theater, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, were world travelers and enjoyed camping. Cynthia always welcomed friends and family into her home. Her homes over the years were always a gathering place for young and old. She will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and she truly enjoyed her family especially the grandchildren and her great granddaughter.
She will be sadly missed by her five children, Ellen (Richard) Mendel, William Arndt, Katherine Birdsall, David (Dawn Duellman) Arndt, and Kevin (Lisa Schaefer) Arndt; her grandchildren; Rebecca Field (Raff Anoushian), Connor and Jack Birdsall, and Jacob and Matthew Arndt, “little chicken” expected to arrive in March, and a great-granddaughter, Feni Field Anoushian. She is further survived by her sister-in-law Connie Cotter, many nieces, nephews and numerous lifelong friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard on October 24, 2007; her aunt Mary Cotter Keyes, brothers, Patrick (Ruth) Cotter, Daniel Timothy Cotter and her best friend Elizabeth Harris.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 18, at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home from 11:30 AM until the memorial service at 1:30 PM. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Mountain View Cemetery in Lenox, Massachusetts, beside her husband, Richard Arndt.
Memorials are appreciated to Lenox Library or Milwaukee PBS.
