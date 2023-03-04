WAUKESHA
Cynthia J. Herrmann
Dec. 3, 1947 — Feb. 18, 2023
Cynthia Joyce (Krueger) Herrmann, 75, passed away on February 18, 2023. She was born on December 3, 1947, daughter of the late Joseph and Florence Krueger of Manitowoc.
Cynthia attended Sacred Heart grade school and graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School in 1966. Cynthia married Richard (Dick) Herrmann of Manitowoc on January 20, 1968. She and Dick moved to Waukesha and started a family, having Christopher and Melissa. Cynthia worked at Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Waukesha for 25 years. She loved gardening, crafting, thrifting, and spending time with her family. Cynthia loved traveling and was able to celebrate her 50th anniversary in Hawaii with Dick and her family in 2018. Cynthia was always up for a new adventure. Snorkeling off the coast of Key West with Melissa, riding mountain bikes down Sandia Mountain in New Mexico, and most recently, touring the Lost River Mountain Range with her grandson, Caleb, driving a side-by-side ATV in Eastern Idaho. For 20 years Cynthia volunteered at Summerfest in Milwaukee, transporting the musicians to and from the airport. Cynthia brought a warm smile to every place she visited. She will be especially missed at Gina’s Sports Dock on Pewaukee Lake, The Tower Tavern in Manitowoc, and her brother Rich’s, Wenzel’s Perfect World in Manitowoc.
Cynthia is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dick Herrmann of Waukesha; her sister, Vicki Simon of Albuquerque, N.M.; her brother, Rich Krueger of Manitowoc; her daughter, Melissa Van Dyck and son-in-law, Cameron Van Dyck of Moore, Idaho; and five grandchildren, Caleb Cunderman and Olivia Hoerning of Mill City, Ore., Mathias Cunderman and Gray Cunderman of Sublimity, Ore., Alleaya Van Dyck of Salem, Ore., Dane Van Dyck of Salem, Ore., Landen Van Dyck and Jaden Van Dyck of Enterprise, Ala. She is further survived by three great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Elizabeth and Cynthia.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Herrmann, and her brother, Jim Krueger.
At Cynthia’s request, there will not be a funeral service.
The family would like to thank the staff at Angels-Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc. Any gifts or donations in Cynthia’s memory should be sent to AngelsGrace to support their hospice work (https://www.prohealthcare.org/ways-to-give/).
Cremation Society of Milwaukee is serving the family.