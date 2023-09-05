EAGLE
Cynthia M. Gagliano
May 11, 1957 — Sept. 2, 2023
Cynthia M. Gagliano, 66, of Eagle, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 2, 2023.
Cindy was born on May 11, 1957, in Waukesha. She is the daughter of Garith and Virginia (Dahlgren) Carlson. On March 16, 1984, Cindy married Albert Gagliano and the two shared their lives together until Al’s passing in 2019. Albert and Cindy operated the Kettle Moraine Ranch in the Town of Eagle for many years together, the Ranch will continue on in their memory by their daughter Gina. Cindy was a very caring person. She was always concerned with the needs of those around her. She was happiest when spending time with her family and friends. For leisure, she enjoyed mowing her lawn, taking care of her flower gardens, spending time with her kitties, and taking trips with her loving sisters. At her best, Cindy was full of life, energy and positivity.
Her family takes comfort in the fact that she and Al are now reunited.
She is survived by her children, Gina Gagliano and Cindy (Chuck Caira) Gagliano; her grandchildren, Callie and Joey Sterle, Dakota, Dalton and Cheyenne Caira; her dear sisters, Sherry (Steve) Zampack, Chris (Bill) Quade, and April (Scott) Marshall; and her niece, Heather (Brad) Townsend. She is also survived by a number of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Al, and her son, Jeffrey.
Memorials in Cindy’s honor may be made to her family. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 11, at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Eagle, 499 Elkhorn Road, Eagle, WI 53119. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Cynthia will be laid to rest next to her husband in Oak Ridge Cemetery immediately following the service.
To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.