WAUKESHA
Dale A. Knutson
March 20, 1932 - July 20, 2023
Dale A. Knutson of Waukesha, formerly of Okauchee, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the age of 91. He was under the care of Brighton Hospice at his home at Avalon Square where he received last rites on July 19 at 12:00 p.m. He was born in Little Falls, Minnesota, on March 20, 1932, the son of Allen and Mary (Teeri) Knutson. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy for three years as the communications officer of aircraft carriers in both the Atlantic and the Pacific. He married his loving and devoted wife, Kathryn Gay Goblirsch, on November 28, 1957. Dale attended the University of Minnesota and graduated with a bachelor’s and master’s in mechanical engineering before moving their young family to California, a place Dale always wanted to live.
While working in California, Dale pursued a second masters degree in business (MBA) from USC. The family then returned to the Midwest where Dale worked as an engineer for Applied Power for many years and ended his career as vice president. Dale proudly received 19 U.S. patents and two governor’s awards throughout his successful career. Dale and Gay lived on Okauchee Lake for 40 years and he was a member of the Okauchee Lions Club and the Adventure Club. He was active in his Catholic faith and was a longtime member of St. Joan of Arc before joining St. Joseph Parish in Waukesha. An avid traveler, he was blessed to have visited all seven continents. Dale will always be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 65 years, Gay Knutson of Waukesha, and their children, Laura (Joel) Koenig of Fort Atkinson, Richard Knutson of Chippewa Falls, Julie (Tim) Rupnow of Merton and Marcia Kafura of Waukesha; his grandchildren, Kevin Whitmer, Ben Koenig, Ivory, Emma and Ethan Knutson, Abby Rupnow and Maxine and Dale Kafura. He is further survived by his brother Robert (Marge) Knutson, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son Gregory Knutson and his sister, Nancy.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral Mass at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Private burial for the family will take place at St. Jerome Cemetery in Oconomowoc with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dale’s name are appreciated to the Okauchee Lions Club or Brighton Hospice.
