Dale J. Feather
Aug.19, 1939 — Nov. 7, 2022
Dale passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love and warmth of his children on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the age of 83.
Loving father of Sean (Cory Jo) Feather, Dawn (Eric) Sigmund, Shannon (Todd) Lutz and Jason Feather. Dear grandpa of Bailee (Jesse) Cheever, Eliana Sigmund, Tahlia (Jared) Lambert, Colton Feather, Bella (Michael) Schafer, Zach Lutz, Mackenzie Lutz, Nolyn Feather, Zeke Sigmund, Lydia Sigmund, Thad Sigmund, Leila Sigmund and Avary Sigmund. Proud great-grandpa of Gabriel Cheever, Axel Cheever, Madalynn Cheever and Henry Lambert. Dear brother of Sister Alice Feather and Beverly (the late David) O'Keefe. Also remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Angela (nee Bealhen) Feather; his grandson Gabriel Sigmund; his brothers, Donald (the late Eleanor) and Gordon Feather and his sister Sandy (the late Larry) Elliott.
Dale was a proud veteran of the US Army from 1961-1967. Dale was a parishioner at St. Joseph Church, where he was very actively involved. Dale retired from Equifax after 33 years of service. He then worked part time as a courier at Waukesha State Bank. He enjoyed breakfast with his buddies, telling jokes, was an avid Wisconsin sports fan – enjoying the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers and Marquette Golden Eagles — but most importantly, was his love for his family.
A very special thank you to Christy Kleinmeyer, APNP, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. She went above and beyond with her kind and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Make-a-Wish Foundation would be appreciated.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 18, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 818 N. East Ave., Waukesha, from 9-10:45 a.m., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Waukesha.
Dale’s family welcomes you to dress casual and join them in wearing Wisconsin sports apparel if you wish.
Church and Chapel Rudolph Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel. com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.
“Be Good”