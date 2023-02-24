Dale John Pietenpol
March 31, 1946 - Feb. 19, 2023
Dale John Pietenpol, born March 31, 1946, in Sheboygan Falls, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife, his four children and his faithful companion, Olivia, at home on February 19, 2023.
Dale is survived by his wife of over 55 years, Sarah. Loving father to Faith (Craig Seefeld) Harrington, Lori (Tim) Wirsching, Drew Pietenpol and Rebecca (Paul) Pearson. Son in-law to Eleanor Johnson. Brother in-law to Eva (Jeff) Baehring (nee Johnson) and Mary Pietenpol (nee Harmmons). Proud and loving grandfather to Jacob (Jasmin Valdez), Caleigh and Emmalie Harrington, Jennika (Ryan) Confer (nee Wirsching), Micah (Josh Rangai) Wirsching, Callan Pietenpol, Kaiden, Lauren and Madilyn Pearson. Step-grandfather to Josh, Janelle, Jasmine Clohessy and Crystal (Cory) Honer (nee Clohessy), Zach (Emily) and Emma Seefeld and Aubrey (Andy) Rezeski (nee Seefeld). Great-grandfather to Kennedy Harrington. “Dad” to Swiss “Son,” Pascal Marti. Dale is also survived by many loving nieces/nephews, dear friends and colleagues.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Irene Pietenpol; father-in-law, Carl Johnson Sr.; siblings Ione Heinen (nee Pietenpol), Carol Debbink (nee Pietenpol) and Glenn Pietenpol; brother in-law Carl Johnson Jr.; nephew Brian Pietenpol; and great-nephew and -niece, Mitchell and Abigail Pietenpol.
Dale was a man of his word and strong in his faith. God, family, friends, that was the order of things in his life and he made sure to put a priority on each. He was a proud, loving father and grandfather and family meant everything to him. He took every opportunity to spend time together from family vacations to Disney World, Mexico, cruises, Florida, waterparks, camping trips, annual cider making, to a casual weekend dinner followed by cards. He loved sports and was an avid fan of all of the home state teams from the Packers, Brewers and Bucks to the Badgers, Golden Eagles and Panthers. But first and foremost, he was the number one fan of his grandchildren and loved to support them in their endeavors from sports to music recitals.
Dale was always active in his community. He was a member of the Genesee Wales Lions Club for over 30 years and served as president and treasurer and still maintained the books up until recently. He was proud of the organization, what it stood for and the good it does in the community.
Dale was a huge animal lover, as evidenced by his four dogs - Dutch, Daisy, Scarlet and Olivia (who never left his side). He served on the board at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County (HAWS) and even afterward continued to support the organization by making trips (with Sarah) down south to bring animals up from high kill shelters to HAWS where they could be adopted.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 2, at Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50-W33042 Town Road GE, Dousman, WI 53118, beginning at 12 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Genesee Wales Lions Club or HAWS.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Genesee Wales Lions Club or HAWS.

Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee is honored to be assisting the family.