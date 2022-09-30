NEILLSVILLE
Dale T. Waschow
March 14, 1948 — September 21, 2022
Dale Waschow, age 74, of Neillsville, formerly of Eagle, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. Dale Thomas Waschow was born on March 14, 1948, in Mukwonago, the son of George and Esther (Hackbarth) Waschow. He graduated from Mukwonago High School and was united in marriage to Sandy Foster on April 19, 1967. Dale worked for many years as a welder at Cooper Power which is now named Eaton Power. Sandy died in 2001, and a couple of years later Dale moved to Neillsville to live with his brother, Edwin.
Dale was a kind-hearted man who was always willing to help anyone in need. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and cooking. He loved his dog, Cocoa, and he also loved his grandchildren very much.
He is survived by two children, Dan (Christine) Waschow of Eagle and Todd Waschow of Neillsville; three grandchildren, Morgan, Jacob and Mackenzie Waschow; a brother, Edwin Waschow of Neillsville; and a sister, Donna (John) Arnold of Waukesha.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy; his parents, George and Esther Waschow; and a brother, Jerry Waschow.
A visitation for Dale will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of life service at noon, all of which will take place at the Gesche Funeral Home in Neillsville.
Online condolences may be made at www.geschefh.com. Gesche Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Neillsville is assisting Dale’s family.