STOUGHTON
Dale W. Arenz
June 14, 1935 - May 13, 2022
Dale W. Arenz, 86, of Stoughton and previously of Delafield, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg.
Dale was born on June 14, 1935, in Eagle, the son of Wesley and Dorothy (Gates) Arenz. He grew up in North Prairie and attended Waukesha High School. After graduating high school, Dale faithfully served his country in the United States Army from 1953 until 1956. Following an honorable discharge, Dale enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and would then continue his schooling at Marquette University Law School obtaining a juris doctor degree in 1963. Dale was the founding attorney of Arenz, Molter, Macy and Riffle Law Firm of Waukesha, also known as the Municipal Law and Litigation Group. Dale focused his practice on municipal law and would go on to enjoy a long and respected career before retiring at the age of 65. On June 21, 1958, Dale was united in marriage to Susan Schultz in Waukesha and the two would go on to enjoy over 62 years of marriage until her passing in November of 2020. Dale and Susan were blessed with two children, Debbie and Peter.
Dale was an avid outdoorsman, and especially enjoyed fishing and hunting ducks and grouse. He had a special connection with animals and respected the fish and fowl he pursued. He also had many dogs as beloved pets and hunting companions. Dale and Susan’s dogs were like family to them and they took great joy in caring for and developing bonds with their animals. Dale was bright, fun, and active, even in his final weeks. Above all else in Dale’s life was his love for his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and made many wonderful memories with his close family. He will be deeply missed.
Dale is survived by his loving children, Debbie (Carl Bellville) Arenz of Manistique, Mich., and Peter (Jodie) Arenz of Oswego, Ill.; eight grandchildren, Ryan, Michelle, Cassandra, Crystal, Brittnay, Zack (Jose), Ben (Sydney) and Emily; one great-grandchild, Benjamin; his sister, Kay (Don) Muehling of Kennesaw, Ga.; and of course his loving dog Remy. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Susan; and other aunts, uncles and relatives.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Waterfowl Association in Dale’s honor are appreciated.
A friends and family gathering will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. (noon) on Saturday, May 21, at the Gibson Family Funeral Home, 103 W. Eagle St., Eagle, WI 53119. A private family graveside service at the North Prairie Cemetery will be conducted with full military honors following the visitation time at the funeral home.
Gibson Family Funeral Home of Eagle and Palmyra is serving the family.