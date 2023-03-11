DOUSMAN
Damon G. Essig
April 27, 1973 — Oct. 14, 2022
Damon G. Essig was born April 27, 1973, and passed away unexpectedly on October 14, 2022.
Damon graduated from Kettle Moraine High School, Class of 1991. Damon brought a bright light to us all with his quick wit, entrepreneurial spirt, and fun loving stories that made us laugh and smile. Damon found God in nature and his love of the outdoors.
Treasured son of Greg and Paula Essig; beloved brother of Lauren (Jason); dear uncle of Jacob and Annabel; cherished nephew of Mike and Martha Essig, Jacquelin and Jack Cook, and the late Cassandra Swartz; and loved godson of Tom and Barb Weiley. He will be missed by loving cousins, Janna and Todd, Trevor and Michele, and Joshua and Jena.
He was welcomed into Heaven by his grandparents, Don and Dorthy Essig, and Paul and Marie Osborne; and many loving relatives and friends.
Private services were held. May God hold you in the palm of his hand until we see you again.
Damon was a passionate advocate for and of his rescue dogs, Maggie, Grace and Ella.
Donations in Damon’s honor may be made to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County.
Cremation Society of Milwaukee is serving the family.