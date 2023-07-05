LAKE MILLS
Daniel ‘Dan’ M. LaPaz
March 5, 1968 - June 22, 2023
Daniel “Dan” M. LaPaz, 55, of Lake Mills, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Daniel Martin LaPaz was born March 5, 1968, in Waukesha, the son of Leonard and Renee (nee Rehm) LaPaz and grandson of Harold and Nema Rehm and lived on Pretty Lake in Dousman. He graduated from Waukesha North High School in 1986. Dan married Lori (Ziegelmann) on September 10, 1994, at St. Bruno’s Catholic Church in Dousman. Together they raised two sons, Benjamin and Samuel. Dan later earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Cardinal Stritch University. He was employed at many school districts over the years, including Magee Elementary, Deerfield, Pewaukee, Carroll University and Blackhawk Technical College, along with working for Waukesha County. Dan was a former member of Bible Baptist Church of Utica and Faith Community Church in Fort Atkinson. Dan always loved playing sports of all kinds and especially enjoyed a round of golf. Dan found a passion for coaching and coached teams at different schools including St. Bruno’s, Utica Christian School, and Calvary School. He had a deep affection for guiding others thru the learning process and found purpose in coaching. Dan began training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He also launched the Pewaukee Jiu-Jitsu Club. After years of training, Dan and Lori opened Open Guard Jiu-Jitsu in Oconomowoc. Dan owned and managed Open Guard until his passing. Most of all, Dan loved spending time with his sons and grandsons.
Dan is survived by his wife of over 28 years, Lori LaPaz; sons, Benjamin (Sarah) LaPaz and Samuel LaPaz; grandsons, Leo and Milo LaPaz; mother and stepfather, Renee and Richard Borzyskowski; stepmother, Mary LaPaz; siblings, Michele (Lance) Gallun, Nicole (Corey) Gartzke-Foerster, Jessica (Brett) Andreshak; stepsiblings, Jeanene (Rob) Schmid, Kelly (Steve) Lederhaus, Greg (Barb) Nettesheim, Troy Nettesheim, Laurie Nettesheim, and Tracy (Nate) Anderson; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dan was preceded in death by his father, Leonard LaPaz.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 8, at Fox River Christian Church in Waukesha on Highway 164. Visitation will take place starting at 8 a.m. A formal service will be 10-11 a.m. with a casual celebration of life following until 2 p.m. Dan will be laid to rest at St. Bruno’s Catholic Cemetery in Dousman at a later time.
