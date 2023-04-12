BROOKFIELD
Daniel ‘Dan’ Maurice
Sept. 26, 1934 - April 1, 2023
Dan passed away on April 1, 2023, at the age of 88.
He was the loving husband of the late Roberta (nee Flagstad) for 53 years. Proud father of Michael, Rene and Denise. Special Grandpa of Adam, Ashley, Wills and Noel. Great-grandpa of Owen and his brother. Also remembered by other relatives and friends.
Dan was a member of Life Church in Brookfield. Special thank you to both family and friends who cared for him the past few months. The family also wishes to thank Church and Chapel Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 15, at Life Church, 3285 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield, from 3 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Life Church in Brookfield appreciated.
Church and Chapel Ritter Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please call 262-786-8030 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.