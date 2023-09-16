WAUKESHA
Daniel ‘Dan’ Menick
Sept. 24, 1954 - Sept. 13, 2023
Daniel “Dan” Menick of Waukesha passed away after a brief battle with cancer on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at the age of 68. A lifetime resident of Waukesha, he was born to Earl and Joanne Menick on September 24, 1954.
Dan worked as a letter carrier for the Waukesha Post Office for over 30 years. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic and devotion to his family, always helping with anything and everything they needed over his lifetime. Ever an active man, he will also be remembered for his love of sports - off the field as a die-hard Brewer and Packer fan, and on the field on various sports teams including many local softball teams he spent decades playing with. Above all, he will be remembered as a loving husband, a wonderful father, a caring grandfather and a good friend.
Dan is survived by his wife, Martha Juarez; his children Nate Menick and Abby (Cory) Husher; stepchildren Miguel (Kristin) Juarez, David (Jenny) Juarez, Marina (Nick) Caracci and Rebeca Juarez; grandchildren Daniel, Julian, Andrew, Elizabeth, Miguel, Yamir, Pablo, Penelope, Juanito, Leona and Kristina; his mother Joanne Menick; his sisters Patricia (Scott) Johnson and Barbara (Jim) Held; and many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Menick, and brother John Menick.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20, at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family.