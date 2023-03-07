SUMMIT
Daniel E. Blasius
Oct. 28, 1947 - Feb. 20, 2023
Daniel E. Blasius passed away peacefully in his home after a long illness on Monday January 20, 2023, at the age of 75.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. After his time in the Army, he worked as a glazier/glass installer and made his home in Summit.
He is survived by two sisters, Doreen (David) Marr and Lori (Robert) Schilling, nieces and nephew, and many friends.
Dan will be laid to rest with military honors at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St., Union Grove, on Friday, April 28, at 1 p.m. Please meet at the cemetery office. Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.