Daniel J. Schwind
Daniel J. Schwind was reunited with his parents, Clarence and Patricia, on January 27, 2022, at the age of 60.
Daniel was a longtime employee of Macro Machine Corp. of New Berlin and former member of St. Charles Catholic Church, Hartland.
He was a radio control enthusiast including cars, trucks, and drones as well as an avid astronomer. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his dog, Harley.
He will be missed by his brothers Joe (Bonnie), Bob (Doreen), Jim, and Tom; his sister Debbie (Tom); as well as other relatives and friends.
A private family celebration is being held.
If desired, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
