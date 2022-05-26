WAUKESHA
Daniel J. Stuempfig
Nov. 26, 1945 -May 24, 2022
Daniel J. Stuempfig, a lifelong Waukesha resident, died on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at his home at the age of 76. He was born in Waukesha on November 26, 1945, the son of Leonard and Rose (Skubal) Stuempfig. He was a 1964 graduate of Waukesha South High School.
On October 12, 1968, he married his beloved wife, Lynn Dziedzic, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Along with all their children and their families, they celebrated 50 years of marriage in the Smoky Mountains, which is also where they honeymooned. Dan worked for Metal Tek (Wisconsin Centrifugal) for 39 years. He was truly an outdoors man and loved hunting, fishing and golfing, and as a kid he enjoyed spending time with his family at Berry Lake in northern Wisconsin. Dan was also an avid bowler, bowling with his buddies at Fracaro’s for many years. He was passionate about the Bryon Riesch Paralysis Foundation, both as a participant in the golf outing and also as a driver for Bryon. Most of all he loved his family and was especially proud of his grandchildren always telling people about their many accomplishments.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 53 years, Lynn; their children, Paul (Rebecca) Stuempfig, Randy (Deborah) Stuempfig and Lori (Ryan) Carpenter; his grandchildren, Rachel and Janelle Stuempfig, Ryan and Tyler Stuempfig and Jake, Nora, and Bodie Carpenter. He is further survived by his brothers, Robert (Bonnie) Stuempfig and Don (Barbara) Stuempfig; sisters-in-law Camille Wallace and Joyce (Bernie) Witkowski; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Rose.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 2, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Private burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery.|
Memorials in Dan’s name are appreciated to the American Cancer Society, Essential Tremor Foundation of America or St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
May the love of a thousand angels now surround Dan.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.