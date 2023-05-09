MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark.
Daniel James Petersen
May 24, 1951 - April 20, 2023
Daniel James Petersen, 71, peacefully passed away at his home in Mountain Home, Arkansas, on the morning of Thursday, April 20, 2023. He was born in Racine, Wisconsin, on May 24, 1951, son of the late James “Bud” Petersen and Mary Ann (Judicki) Petersen.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Rhonda (Spohrleder) Petersen; brother Ron (Sherry) Petersen of Cary, North Carolina; and his daughters Anna Petersen (Sean Rice) of Ottawa, Canada and Emily Petersen of Bend, Oregon; as well as other relatives and friends.
Dan was predeceased by his first wife and mother of his children, Mary Karlen Petersen, and his sister Joyce (Petersen) Firchow.
Dan’s childhood was filled with numerous academic pursuits and a passion for music. After starting out as an engineering major at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he quickly switched his major to music, graduating with a degree in music education in 1974. During his time at UW, Dan was famous for his role as trumpeter of the popular funk band, Skyway.
After starting his career in Rockford, Ill., Dan worked as a band director at Slinger High School, followed by Wauwatosa East High School (where he took his students to New York City for the Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade), and finished his teaching career at Longfellow Middle School. Even in retirement, his love for music continued and he spent time working with friends at White House of Music in Waukesha.
Throughout his career, Dan was an active member of the Wisconsin State Music Association (WSMA), where he served as a festival adjudicator for both district and state solo ensemble festivals and concert group festivals. He was also an active marching band judge and for many years was involved in the Wisconsin High School State Honors Music Project as section coach, ensemble coordinator and chairman.
During his time at University of Wisconsin, he met Mary Louise Karlen and they married on December 27, 1976, at St. Stanislaus Church in Stevens Point. A brass quintet comprised of close friends played beautiful music at the celebration. Dan and Mary lived in Oconomowoc for many years, where both of their daughters, Anna and Emily, were born. The family later moved to Waukesha, where they put down roots. After Mary’s untimely death due to brain cancer, Dan became the sole parent of his two young daughters.
Devoting his life to raising Anna and Emily, Dan later met Rhonda Spohrleder, and together they built a happy and loving life. They married on July 11, 2009, at Ascension Lutheran Church in Waukesha, and they held a reception in their backyard afterward with friends and family. Dan and Rhonda spent the last almost nine years enjoying the peace, serenity, and mild weather of Mountain Home, Ark., with their two Goldendoodles, Jazzie and Sadie Mae. Dan took great joy in his yard work, rose bushes, and bird feeders. When he wasn’t enjoying his home or a Green Bay Packers game, Dan and Rhonda loved to travel and see the country.
Dan had a profound impact on many people, both personally and professionally, and he will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 9, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (program at 1:30 p.m.) at the E.B. Shurts Building located at 810 W. College Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
See https://everloved.com/life-of/daniel-petersen/ for more information.