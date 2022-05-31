Daniel Joseph D’Angelo, DDS
July 26,1945 - May 23, 2022
Daniel Joseph D’Angelo, age 76, transitioned from his earthly life, due to complications of Parkinson’s disease, in the early morning of May 23, 2022, surrounded by loved ones, including his wife of 54 years.
Daniel was born on July 26,1945, in Chicago, and grew up in the northside neighborhood of Ravenswood with his mother, father and older brother. In the fall of 1963, Dan packed and moved to Milwaukee to attend Marquette University. At the welcome week picnic he met a beautiful blonde from Milwaukee, Patricia Jones, who, along with her large Irish Catholic family, would forever change his life.
Dan graduated from Marquette University with a bachelor’s degree in 1967 and from the Marquette University School of Dentistry in 1971. Upon completing dental school, he spent three years as a captain in the United States Air Force stationed in San Antonio, Texas and the Azores, Portugal. In 1974 Dan, Patty and their three daughters returned to the United States to Rochester, Minnesota, where Dan completed a fellowship at the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine.
In 1977, Dan and the family moved to Waukesha, and he entered private practice as an oral surgeon with Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates. Dan would spend his next 36 years in that practice, which was the joy of his life. He loved his partners as brothers. He lived the saying “find a job you love and you never have to work a day in your life” as he truly loved his job and those with whom he worked. From 1994 to 2006 Dan was an adjunct associate professor and course director of “Bioethics and Dental Professionalism” at the Marquette University School of Dentistry.
Dan firmly believed in the value and responsibility of volunteerism and giving back. Over the course of his 36-year career, Dan was a member of or served on the Boards of Directors of more than 25 professional and community organizations. The most significant of these was Community Smiles Dental (formerly the Waukesha County Community Dental Clinic), which he helped to create and develop to serve the needs of low-income families. In the last 14 years, Community Smiles Dental has provided more than $27.7 million in dental care to more than 25,000 patients, 85% of whom were children.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Rita D’Angelo; his wonderful brothers-in-law Louis Jones and Dennis McNally, and a number of his most beloved friends. What a reunion that must have been!
Dan will further be remembered by his loving wife of 54 years, Patty D’Angelo (Jones); his three daughters, Julie (Michael Falk) D’Angelo, Andrea (Arin Davis) D’Angelo and Christy (Brad Davies) D’Angelo; his six grandchildren Aidan (Alexandra Globerson) Falk, Emma Falk, Nicol Davis, Jess Davis, Alex Davies and Ashley Davies; his nephew-son Steve D’Angelo; his brother Bernard D’Angelo of Sarasota, Florida; a multitude of in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends who were family.
To know Dan was to love him. He had a knack for making everyone feel welcome. Family, to Dan, was so much more than bloodlines. The door to the D’Angelo house was always open. Dan freely gave of his time and his talents to those in need. He was a friend to turn to in times of trouble and festivity. He liked a good old fashioned as much as good beer - depending on whether he was out to dinner or out fishing. For Dan, loyalty was not a virtue but a way of life, he was after all a lifetime Chicago Bears fan. In the end Dan left this world on his timing but not until the party was over and with one final encouragement from Patty that it was time to let go. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
We would like to thank the wonderful people at Legacy Hospice who guided us through Dan’s final days and hours. And to the incredible staff at St. John’s on the Lake, especially his “girlfriends” who cared so deeply for him during his last few months. I’m sure the thought of leaving them behind is one of the things that kept him hanging-on.
In lieu of flowers, Dan has asked for donations to Community Smiles Dental or Tricia’s Troops Cancer Connection. In keeping with Dan’s wishes, we will be celebrating his life, not mourning his death, in both Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Sarasota, Florida. More information on both celebrations can be found at www.danjdangelo.com.
